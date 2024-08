Four young people have been taken into police custody after an alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Four young people have been taken into police custody after an alleged hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles.

Police rushed to the scene on Sparks Rd near Lyttelton St in Christchurch at about 10.40am.

After a brief chase on foot, the young people were taken into custody, police said.