Four winched to safety in Firth of Thames after boat capsizes

Police and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew teamed up to help a group in trouble when their boat capsized. Photo / Supplied

Four people have been winched to safety from waters east of Auckland after their boat capsized.

The three men and one woman, believed to be aged in their 20s and 30s, were in the Firth of Thames this evening when they got into trouble.

The police Eagle helicopter and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were then called in by the Rescue Coordination Centre about 6pm with the police aircraft locating the four in the water about 5km east of Whakatiwai.

The rescue helicopter crew was able to reach the four and winch them to safety in moderate conditions with the help of Andreas Schold, who was one of two intensive care paramedics onboard.

The four people did not need to go to hospital and were left in the care of police.

Coastguard also arrived at the scene and retrieved a policeman from the water, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.