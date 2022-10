Four people have been seriously injured after two cars collided in Gisborne this evening.

Four people have been seriously injured after two cars collided in Gisborne this evening.

Police were called to Matawai Rd in Te Karaka at 5.20pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggest four people have been seriously injured.

Matawai Rd is now closed and is expected to stay closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.