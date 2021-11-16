Four people injured, two seriously, in crash on State Highway 2, near Ōtāne

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Te Onepu Rd, near Otane, shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Te Onepu Rd, near Otane, shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Four people have been injured, including two seriously, following a crash on State Highway 2, near Ōtāne.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of SH2 and Te Onepu Rd shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for police said three people were believed to have been moderately injured and a fourth seriously in the three-vehicle crash, which included one small truck.

A spokesperson for St John ambulance later confirmed two people in a serious condition and one person in a moderate condition were treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One person who was trapped had to be extracted by firefighters also in attendance.

The crash has blocked the southbound lane of SH2 and delays are expected as towtrucks are required for each of the three vehicles.

Police advised the road was down to one lane and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there will likely be delays

MORE TO COME