Rangiora Showcase Jewellers was broken into in Rangiora on Monday morning. Photo / George Heard

Rangiora Showcase Jewellers was broken into in Rangiora on Monday morning. Photo / George Heard

Four people smashed their way into a jewellery store in North Canterbury overnight, breaking cabinets and taking off with jewellery.

Rangiora Showcase Jewellers owner David Stewart said footage showed four offenders drive up to the store on the intersection of High and Victoria streets about 3am on Monday.

“They then broke in through a window, got into the store and smashed cabinets inside removing various jewellery items.”

It was unclear at this stage how much had been taken, he said.

Police are making inquiries into the burglary. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson confirmed staff were were notified about 4am of a burglary at a commercial premises in Rangiora in which a number of items were taken.

Police were making inquiries, the spokesperson said.