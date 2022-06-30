Four more arrests made in relation to Parliament occupation

Police are searching for this man in relation to crimes committed during the Parliament occupation, if you know who he is, please call Crime Stoppers and reference Op Convoy photo number 173.

Four of 15 people wanted in relation to the Parliament occupation have now been identified.

The 15 people are wanted in relation to various criminal activities on the final day of the occupation of Parliament grounds this year.

The four identified join 250 other people arrested during the Wednesday, February 9, to Friday, March 4, occupation.

Detective Inspector Paul Berry says police are reviewing more than 15 terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in violent criminal offending.

"This is an enormous task and while we've made significant progress through our investigations, we now need the public's help."

"Following the success of our first public appeal, we're now seeking to identify another man seen wearing a white T-shirt with what appears to be a cartoon kiwi on the front, Berry says.