The authorities were alerted to the incident around 2.20pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A crash north of Taupō has injured four people, two of them seriously, after the cars collided.

Police confirmed the incident occurred on State Highway 1 just north of the central North Island township on the East Taupō Arterial near Centennial Drive, at Rotokawa.

It’s understood four people were injured in the crash and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the event.

At least one of the cars involved in the collision was towing a campervan, police said.

Traffic management is in place and motorists should expect delays while the road is cleared.