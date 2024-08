A vehicle was reported to have left the road and hit a power pole on State Highway 50 in Fernhill. Photo / NZME

A vehicle was reported to have left the road and hit a power pole on State Highway 50 in Fernhill. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Four people have been injured, one critically, following a crash in Hastings late on Friday night.

St John said it was called to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 50, in the rural community of Fernhill about 11.30pm.

It took four people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital - one in a critical condition, two in a serious condition, and one in a moderate condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.