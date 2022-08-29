NZME

Four people have been injured in a crash between a logging truck and a ute near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 5, between High Level Rd and Wairango Rd at Iwitahi, just after 6am.

The ute has overturned and is blocking the northbound lane.

Two people have serious injuries and two people are in a moderate condition, the spokeswoman said.

Two helicopters are on route to the scene and Fire and Emergency NZ and St John have been alerted.

The road is expected to be closed for a period of time and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

More to come.