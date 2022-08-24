Police have arrested four people in relation to two shootings that occurred in Glen Innes in the last two months. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested four people in relation to two shootings that occurred in Glen Innes in the last two months.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Brand, Auckland City CIB, said that police have this week executed a number of search warrants in relation to two firearms incidents, which occurred on Taniwha St, Glen Innes, on July 19 and August 12 this year.

The first incident occurred at 11.48 pm on Tuesday July 19. Police received reports of gunshots being fired toward a property on Taniwha St.

Two cars were damaged as a result, and those involved fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second occurred at 10.30pm on Saturday August 12, police were again called to a Taniwha St address following a report of a firearm having been discharged towards a property.

Brand said that no one was injured in either of the incidents.

One 43-year-old male has been charged with intent to injure with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. This person also faces unrelated charges of cultivating cannabis and committing burglary with a firearm.

One 20-year-old male has been charged with discharging a firearm, intent to injure with a firearm, and committing a burglary with a firearm.

A 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male have also been charged with intent to injure with a firearm.

They are all due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

Brand said their inquiries into both incidents remain ongoing.