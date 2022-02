Four people have been arrested following a firearms incident in Waitara. Photo / NZME

A woman has been injured following a firearms incident in Waitara, Taranaki, this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services received a report of a firearms incident at an address in Hutchins Rd.

Police located a female with moderate injuries and she was treated by ambulance staff.

Upon arrival, police saw a vehicle leaving the address. The vehicle was stopped and a firearm was located.

Four people were arrested by police.