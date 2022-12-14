Four arrested after ‘brutal assault’ in Gisborne last month

Two of the men appeared in Gisborne District Court yesterday, with two others still due to appear. Photo / 123rf

Gisborne police have announced the arrests of four men following the brutal beating of a resident in his home last month.

The 61-year-old man was the victim of an “appalling level of violence” on November 19 after being beaten in his Riverdale home.

His wife was left traumatised after witnessing the assault.

Gisborne Criminal Investigation Branch was called in to investigate the matter, which has led to the arrest of four men as a result.

The men, aged between 20 and 28, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and burglary.

One will appear later this week, the other in early January.

“Thank you to those who came forward with information that helped in our investigation and location of these men,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse.