Found! Police locate missing bucket from Wellington's iconic fountain

Wellington City Council says the bucket isn't in great shape. Photo / Supplied

Police have found the yellow bucket that's been missing from Wellington's iconic fountain on Cuba St for months.

Wellington City Council said its social media team received a tip-off about the bucket and the intel was passed on to the relevant authorities to investigate.

The bucket was successfully rescued today.

"Unfortunately the bucket is not in great shape, so will need some TLC before it can get operating again", Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said.

In the meantime engineers were still working on the original replacement, which will be up and running in a week or two, she said.

"This is a police matter, with one person being spoken to and dealt with by way of the restorative justice process", Barton-Chapple said.

Police have been approached for comment.