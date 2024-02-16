Former world champion athlete pleads not guilty to drug charges in Auckland

The former world champion athlete is charged with importing cocaine and possession of cocaine for supply. Photo / RNZ

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

A former world champion athlete has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in Auckland District Court on Friday.

The man, who has name suppression, appeared in court charged with importing cocaine, as well as possession of cocaine for supply. He is charged alongside four other men.

The maximum sentence for the both charges is life imprisonment.

On Friday, the man elected to have a trial by jury.

His representation, Dale Dufty, applied for bail on his behalf.

He argued it was “unjust” for the man to be denied bail for the potential lengthy period of time leading up to trial.

Police opposed the application on the grounds there were risks he might fail to reappear in court, offend while on bail, or interfere with witnesses or evidence.

Judge Manuel denied the bail request, saying she accepted the possible risks outlined by the prosecution.

The man was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in court next month.

- RNZ