Uber driver Jomon Perumayan Joseph loses job after stun gun found on his dashboard

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jomon Perumayan Joseph was caught with a stun gun on the dashboard of his Uber vehicle.

An Uber driver was found with a homemade stun gun on his dashboard, which a judge has alluded to as being a method of protection for the man.

Jomon Perumayan Joseph, 39, was stopped by police for an unrelated traffic matter in New Plymouth about

