Former Scout leader Graham William Morine guilty of Auckland child sex abuse

Former scout leader Graham William Morine was also involved with the Glenfield Rovers football club. Photo / Stephen Parker

Former scout leader Graham William Morine was also involved with the Glenfield Rovers football club. Photo / Stephen Parker

A former scout leader and football club hanger-on who wheedled his way into a family and abused boys has been brought to justice nearly 40 years later.

Graham William Morine is now known to have molested children in Auckland, Tauranga and Rotorua.

Today at Auckland District Court, Morine was found guilty on six indecency charges for offending against two North Shore boys from 1981 to 1984.

Decades after the offending, one of his targets of abuse learned Morine was involved with scouts, went to police and then testified in court against the predator.

The North Shore man today said he felt "absolute satisfaction" to hear a judge found the charges proven.

"It was worth it. It was worth going to the stand and having my day."

Former Scout leader Graham William Morine is known to have sexually abused children in the Tauranga and Rotorua areas, and on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Supplied

In 2012, he warned Scouting NZ that Morine had been involved at Papamoa Scout Group, Tauranga.

Scouts NZ took no action, and denied Morine had any close connection with children.

The North Shore man in 2018 discussed charges with police.

"Once the decision was made, I thought: I've got to follow through with this."

He said court was daunting and he had to face the prospect of being called a liar when giving evidence at a judge-alone trial.

But he said it was worth it to see Morine held to account.

He now had advice for other abuse survivors.

"Approach the support networks that are available. Don't hide it. Talk it over with people you trust. Don't be ashamed of it. It's not your fault."

Judge Carolyn Henwood this morning told Morine the five indecent assault charges and one indecent act charge were all proven.

Graham William Morine, now in his early 80s, was involved with groups including Papamoa Scouts in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Another abuse survivor from the North Shore also gave credible evidence, Judge Henwood said.

"He did not seek to exaggerate in any way and it was quite clear that he was greatly affected by what had happened to him as a child."

Morine appeared by audiovisual link from Waikeria prison.

The judge said restorative justice would not be considered for the case.

Serial Predator

Morine is serving a seven year, seven month sentence.

He was sentenced at Tauranga District Court in 2018 after admitting charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault involving two young people.

As well as abusing boys in Auckland, Morine preyed on young complainants in the Tauranga and Rotorua areas.

The new case revealed Morine's past involvement with the Glenfield Rovers football club on the North Shore.

A police interview transcript showed the North Shore boy was disgusted at the time of the offending by Morine's behaviour.

"It just came through to me, this isn't right. It's wrong. It's like adults aren't supposed to do this with children. So that was always in my mind."

Morine inveigled himself with the boy's family and with the soccer club. The boy was 11 at the time.

Judge Henwood said the boy told his mother about some of the abuse but was too uncomfortable to share all the details with her.

The new judgment showed Morine offended when the North Shore boy was especially vulnerable.

"He had lost a major role model in his life after his mother and father had split up, so [Morine] tapped into the psyche of children."

Almost 30 years after the offending, the North Shore man saw Morine's picture on Facebook, photographed with four young boys in scouting uniforms.

Scouts failure

That picture infuriated him, and he wrote to Scouts New Zealand in August 2012, telling the organisation Morine was a child molester.

Later that day, Scouts New Zealand national secretary Murray Charlesworth replied: "With issues as this we could only act on an official complaint made to the police.

"Graham is involved in a scout group in the Bay of Plenty as a group leader. This role manages the leaders and doesn't necessarily have direct and close association with our youth members," Charlesworth added.

"Thank you for the warning and we will keep this knowledge to those who need to know pending the receipt of an enquiry from NZ Police."

Six years later, Scouts NZ apologised, after media inquiries, for having Morine in the organisation.

For offending against the North Shore boys, Morine will be sentenced on June 15.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 334 or text 4334. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.