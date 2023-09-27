A former rugby star appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

A former rugby star appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

A trial date has been set for a former international rugby player accused of selling guns to a member of a notorious motorcycle gang and faking a burglary to cover his tracks.

Interim suppression orders preventing publication of the man’s name remained after he appeared in the Tauranga District Court today for a pre-trial hearing.

He denies six charges: Obtained by deception (over $1000), making a false statement to the police that an offence had been committed, and four charges of unlawful possession of firearms. One of the firearms charges had been added since he appeared in court last month.

Court documents show the retired professional who played on the world stage faces charges over Alfa Carbine rifles he is alleged to have bought from two Auckland Gun City stores in June last year.

The NZ Herald has previously reported that detectives from a specialist firearms investigation team allege the defendant was a “straw buyer” — a licenced owner who purchased the weapons on behalf of criminal associates who cannot legally buy them.

The Alfa Carbine rifles are typically sought after by gangs because they can be easily cut down to pistols — which are prized in the criminal community because they are easier to conceal and wield.

The former rugby player is alleged to have purchased the rifles with more than $10,000 given to him by a Comancheros outlaw motorcycle club member.

In October 2022, the defendant allegedly filed a complaint with police that the firearms had been stolen and made a successful insurance claim for $11,345.

Defence lawyer Ellie Dyche confirmed to Judge Melinda Mason today the defendant was ready to proceed to trial.

Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam said it was proposed the jury trial would start on July 15 next year and possibly last seven days.

Judge Mason bailed the defendant.

His attendance was excused from the next court date on March 6 for a hearing to confirm the trial date and duration.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.