He followed the British and Irish Lions on tour and discovered New Zealand. “I brought my family here ... and we just fell in love with it,” he said.

Eighteen months later, in 2006, they moved here.

He then took up endurance mountain biking – another sport he said calmed his mind.

He said he completed a Taupō bike loop four times, covering 640km in less than 29 hours.

But this pastime was also cut short when, during another Taupō event, Edwards suffered a fresh injury and lost feeling in his arms for several months.

“It stopped me from cycling,” he said.

“Suddenly I was missing that space where I could just get into the zone. And that’s what led to gambling.”

Edwards’ work was just down the road from the Christchurch Casino. “I used to park in the casino carpark, it was only $2 for the day,” he said.

Colin Edwards, 61, kept his gambling problems a secret from his family and says gamblers are the best liars in the world. Photo / George Heard

One day he put $20 in the machine. He said on the second press he won $26,500 – and that was all it took.

“I was hooked,” he said.

He could be competitive again. He could quiet his mind. Like every other gambler, he kept wanting more. But he started losing everything.

His then-wife had no idea.

“Gamblers are the best liars in the world,” Edwards said. “I travelled a lot for work, I was good at it, she just didn’t notice.

“I would get paid on a Wednesday night. I’d be in the casino on Thursday, Friday.”

Edwards used credit cards and pawned items for cash. Then he started taking out loans.

“By that point, we had little money. My wife then asked me if I’d been gambling, I said, ‘yes’.”

The next day, his wife called Edwards and his two daughters into a room.

“She told my girls, ‘Dad’s going to need all the help he can get because he’s moving out tomorrow’,” said Edwards.

The next day, he moved into the spare room of a workmate’s house, he said.

Colin Edwards says he turned to gambling after injury prevented him from pursuing his sporting hobbies. Photo / George Heard

Edwards said he lost everything to the pokies. His family, his job, his money.

“The amount of time I spent away from my family, away from doing the things I loved … I’ll never get that back,” Edwards said.

Now, six years since he last gambled, Edwards has started working again – back in credit management.

He also offers himself as a keynote speaker and writer, aiming to teach others what he has learned about gambling harm.

“I want to help people realise there is a split second of calm before you make a decision to gamble, and that’s when you need to take a few more deep breaths and understand that you don’t need to do it.”

Getting help

The Gambling Helpline is available seven days a week at 0800 654 655 or by text 8006.

Other specialist contacts are:

• Māori gambling helpline – 0800 654 656

• Vai Lelei Pasifika gambling helpline – 0800 654 657

• Youth gambling helpline “In Ya Face” – 0800 654 659

• Gambling debt helpline – 0800 654 658

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.