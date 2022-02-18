Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Earning a crust: Could former refugees solve bakery staffing crisis?

13 minutes to read
By , Kim Knight

Former refugees are baking their way to jobs in an industry desperately short of staff. Kim Knight meets The Bread Collective's first graduates.

Security smells like bread.

On shiny stainless steel benches, satiny pillows of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.