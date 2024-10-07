By Anneke Smith of RNZ
A former political figure found guilty of historical sexual abuse is taking his fight for further name suppression to the High Court.
The man, who is not a sitting MP, sexually assaulted two teenage boys he mentored at a sports club in the mid to late 1990s.
A jury found him guilty of eight charges of indecent assault after a week-long trial in the Auckland District Court in August.
Judge David Sharp declined the man’s application for further name suppression until his sentencing - the man’s fifth such request - after the verdicts came in.