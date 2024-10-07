Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

A former political figure found guilty of historical sexual abuse is taking his fight for further name suppression to the High Court.

The man, who is not a sitting MP, sexually assaulted two teenage boys he mentored at a sports club in the mid to late 1990s.

A jury found him guilty of eight charges of indecent assault after a week-long trial in the Auckland District Court in August.

Judge David Sharp declined the man’s application for further name suppression until his sentencing - the man’s fifth such request - after the verdicts came in.