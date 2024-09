KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

By RNZ

A former political figure who has been found guilty on eight charges of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s has had name suppression lifted, but still can’t be named.

The man was tried in the Auckland District Court for sexually abusing two teenage boys in West Auckland and Waikato.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

The man had name suppression for the duration of the trial, but it can be reported he is not an MP.