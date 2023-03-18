Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett: PM Chris Hipkins a chicken over Stuart Nash scandal

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Former Police Minister Stuart Nash with PM Chris Hipkins. Photo / George Heard

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash with PM Chris Hipkins. Photo / George Heard

OPINION:

One Minister proved himself to be a rooster this week and the Prime Minister turned out to be a chicken.

Stuart Nash may not be the rooster crowing quite so loudly, but he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand