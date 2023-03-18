Former Police Minister Stuart Nash with PM Chris Hipkins. Photo / George Heard

One Minister proved himself to be a rooster this week and the Prime Minister turned out to be a chicken.

Stuart Nash may not be the rooster crowing quite so loudly, but he should be a feather duster. His continuous breaching of the Cabinet manual shows a lack of respect for the office he holds and he should have been sacked from Cabinet and stripped of all portfolios.

It is beyond belief that a Minister of Police calls the Police Commissioner in regard to a sentence he didn’t think was tough enough and says to him “surely you are going to appeal this”. He was not Minister of Police at the time but had been previously so would know better than most the importance of the Commissioner having complete independence on matters involving prosecutions or investigations.

I have been a Minister of Police and it is drilled into you about the unique relationship between a Minister and the Police Commissioner and for good reason. At no time should there be any ambiguity about political interference.

The rooster Nash also took a hit at judges and said this week it was “a terrible decision by the judge” and that judges need to “read the room”. Talk about not reading the room, or in this case not reading the Cabinet Manual that clearly states a Minister cannot comment on the judiciary’s decisions.





He lost his portfolio because the rooster Nash wanted to talk tough in a live interview on Newstalk ZB with Mike Hosking. He freely spoke up about his phone call to the Commissioner and his thoughts on judges. This would be enough to lose the Police portfolio but to then hours later defend his actions to journalists and actually double down would say to most he is not fit to be a Minister. The rooster could not help but crow.

It then comes to light that he has been warned previously by the Attorney General about breaking the Cabinet Manual and speaking out about a judge’s sentence. He obviously didn’t take that seriously. A sackable offence. But the chicken lets the rooster live another day and only takes away his Police portfolio because he really has no choice.

Fast forward 24 hours and we learn of another breach of the Cabinet Manual where the rooster Nash called immigration officials directly. It is very clear what is acceptable and not when you become a Minister. This is not. If, like Nash, a Minister doesn’t read the Cabinet Manual, he still would know as you get a visit when you first become a Minister by very serious officials, most with a legal background, who talk you through it all.

We are now up to breach number four, that we know of. At this point the rooster should be plucked. No good for eating, he becomes a feather duster. But the Prime Minister has proved himself to be a chicken. By not removing him immediately from Cabinet he is sending a message that this behaviour is acceptable. In a position as privileged and powerful as a Cabinet Minister, it is not. Perhaps the Prime Minister needs to be the top rooster and crow from the rooftops about acceptable standards, but instead he just keeps his head down and pecks away.

