Former Ōtūmoetai College teacher Timothy John Cosson has been charged with serious misconduct after physically assaulting two students. Photo / Alex Cairns
A former Ōtūmoetai College teacher committed serious misconduct when he physically assaulted two students, slapping one across the face and pushing another over, the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal has ruled.
Timothy John Cosson was granted medical retirement after a psychiatrist considered him “unfit for work” following an assessment and diagnosis, a tribunal decision said.
The decision said Cosson taught engineering, automotive engineering, woodcraft, and graphic design at the co-educational Tauranga secondary school. He had taught there since 2005.
The first incident happened during a Year 9 student school camp. Cosson was supervising a tramp and a student was “mucking around and being a nuisance”.
The student heard Cosson counting down from five to one.
Another student who observed the incident said it looked like Cosson “got angry and snapped”.
After the tramp, the injured student and two others told another staff member about what happened.
Behaviour deemed ‘out of character’
The school principal interviewed Cosson, who admitted he pushed the student “with some degree of force” and the student had fallen to the ground.
Cosson said he offered to carry the student due to his limping, but the student declined.
The principal and deputy principal met with Cosson and agreed Cosson’s actions were wrong, he would have anger management counselling, and would engage in a restorative meeting with the student and parent if the student was willing.
The principal filed a mandatory report, noting the behaviour was “out of character” for the teacher.
“A propensity to anger is not his normal classroom default! I believe that this is the result of a poor night’s sleep (he was on an overnight Year 9 camp) and was at the end of a three-hour tramp on the next day.”
Cosson told the Teaching Council’s triage committee his actions were “totally unacceptable”.
He apologised to the student and his parent, had a restorative meeting with them, and was doing an anger management course.
“I regret and am deeply saddened, and sorry for my actions. I have learned a great deal from both this experience and the counselling I am receiving.”
In a second incident, Cosson was teaching a Year 9 class when he told a student to sit on the other side of the classroom.
The student disobeyed him and moved back to his initial seat.
Cosson asked the student what he was doing out of his seat and slapped him across the left side of his face, which was witnessed by other students.
The student told a staff member about the slap.
Later that day, the deputy principal received an email from Cosson in which he admitted he slapped the student in the face with “medium intensity” because the student had not followed his instruction to sit on the other side of the class.
The school did not complete its investigation into the incident due to a Covid lockdown and because it received information regarding Cosson’s medical issues.
The principal submitted a mandatory report to the Teaching Council regarding the incident.
Teacher deemed ‘unfit for work’
Cosson’s union representative advised the Complaints Assessment Committee investigator Cosson had been granted medical retirement and did not intend to return to teaching. The committee is an independent body run by teachers, for teachers.
The representative advised Cosson had recently undergone psychiatric assessment following changes in mood, increased anxiety and “deterioration in general functioning” in the past year.
A psychiatrist diagnosed Cosson with “adjustment disorder with mixed disturbance of emotions and conduct”.
The psychiatrist considered Cosson “unfit for work” and “unable to fulfil his duties as a teacher now and in the foreseeable future”.
After an initial hearing and investigation, the representative advised Cosson remained medically retired from teaching, did not intend to re-enter the profession and was willing to voluntarily deregister.