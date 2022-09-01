Jalan Wallace was warned about his aggressive conduct last year but again clashed with police several months later. Photo / Supplied

A former Otago rugby-league rep was pepper-sprayed because of his aggression and for punching a police officer, a court has heard.

Jalan Rawi Wallace, 30, appeared before the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to assaulting and obstructing police.

In June last year, the rugby league player - who played for the Otago Whalers in 2020 - was issued with a formal warning for his belligerent conduct in dealing with authorities.

But the message had not hit home.

On September 4, police were called to a property in South Rd in Dunedin, where they found Wallace drunk in the backyard.

His attitude was immediately confrontational, the court heard.

When a female officer attempted to speak to the defendant's sister, Wallace's rage grew and he threatened both women.

"Should I crack her now or crack her later?" Wallace said of his sister.

When he was placed under arrest for obstruction, he approached police with his fists clenched, challenging the female constable.

He was pepper-sprayed but even that did not deter him.

"Take your f****** uniform off and we'll step outside, c***," Wallace said to a male constable.

A struggle ensued as officers attempted to handcuff him while he resisted.

The struggle continued as they tried to load Wallace into the patrol car.

The court heard the defendant kicked his legs and contorted his body in such a way that extra staff were called in to assist.

Once at the station the handcuffs were removed and Wallace punched an officer in the shoulder.

Counsel Brian Kilkelly accepted his client had breached bail during the lengthy wait for sentencing, but said Wallace had abstained from alcohol for 10 months.

Judge Kevin Phillips said it was only luck that no officers were injured during the incident.

Wallace was sentenced to 150 hours' community work and 12 months' intensive supervision.