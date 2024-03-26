Former Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara. Photo / Supplied

An artwork marketplace has apologised after a painting resembling former Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara was removed from the website following a complaint.

The image listed on platform Artwork City, seemingly depicting Kaipara with her notable moko kauae, was being sold for $1200 by an artist who only recently moved to New Zealand.

Kaipara took to Instagram on Tuesday to voice her frustration following multiple direct messages about the painting, named Kia ora Wahine.

“Here we go again,” Kaipara began her caption.

A painting depicting the likeness of former Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara was listed for $1200 by an artist that only recently moved to New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

Oriini Kaipara garnered global attention for making history with her moko kauae. Photo / Discovery

“Dude, you’re charging $1200 for a picture you painted of me. You’re from Africa. You’ve been in Aotearoa 5 minutes and have already assumed it’s okay to take a complete stranger’s face and make money off it.

“The answer is NO. Donate those proceeds to the local kōhanga reo in your area. You can Google it. Then, I suggest you sit with the whānau of that kōhanga reo to gain understanding of te ao Māori and why I’m not okay about you profiting off my whakapapa.”

The artist, who was identified as Warren Thomas, had recently moved “from Africa” to New Zealand.

Thomas’ profile on Artwork City said he had always loved the haka and ‘the spiritual emotion that it evokes” within him.

“The moko tattoos have always inspired me as I have numerous tattoos myself ... this is a tribute to my new home, rugby, tattoos and the deep spiritual connections that unite all people under one God.”

Artist Warren Thomas said the painting was a tribute to his "new home, rugby, tattoos and the deep spiritual connections that unite all people under one God.” Photo / Instagram

The Herald attempted to call Thomas multiple times with no answer.

Artwork City founder Christian Mendoza said the image of the artwork was “immediately removed” after receiving an email complaint.

“Please know that our desire to help all New Zealand artists is the mahi of our platform. And as a platform, artists independently upload their artworks on our site and they are well aware of our terms and conditions before applying to be a member.”

Mendoza said the complaint had been passed on to Thomas, who he had tried to contact with no success.

“As a growing company, we are still working on improving our safeguards especially involving cultural sensitivity ... Please believe that our intentions are purely to provide artists with an avenue so that their art will become accessible to the online market.

The listing was removed from the Artwork City website "instantly" after it received an email complaint. Photo / Instagram

“We sincerely apologise if we have offended Māori culture in any way,” said Mendoza.

He added that Artwork City would donate its commission from the artwork in question to the local kōhanga reo.

“I would also like to extend an invitation for a dialogue so that this incident will not happen in the future. We know that Māori culture is an integral part of Art here in New Zealand.”

It isn’t the first time this has happened to the former Newshub presenter however, with artist Samantha Payne making headlines in 2020 for also selling a portrait of Kaipara’s face with her moko kauae.

Kaipara said she reached out to Payne, who eventually apologised to her.

“Clearly my own plight and the public uproar that occured a couple of years ago when this exact portrait of me was painted by a budding non-Māori artist without my knowledge or consent, didn’t register far and wide. It’s the same case with this mahi (work),” Kaipara wrote yesterday.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.