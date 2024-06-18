Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

A former MP is joining the call for bolstered security for politicians as he reflects on a time when he was threatened with a knife at his electorate office.

Political commentator and former Labour Party Minister for Internal Affairs Peter Dunne followed appeals from Speaker Gerry Brownlee who wants to boost security for politicians while they are out in the community before something “goes very wrong”.

Dunne is considering options to give Parliament’s security guards powers to arrest and detain, and co-ordinate more with the Police Diplomatic Protection Service, which predominantly looks after the Prime Minister.

“I think there is an increasing risk to security because most of the time out in the community, MPs are by themselves,” he said.

Dunne said the occupation of the Parliament grounds proved how “vulnerable” Parliament has become.

“I mean, where I think MPs are most at risk are in their electorates on the weekend when they’re out in their offices, seeing constituents, are often by themselves.

“I do think there can be some upgrading of security, but I think again you’ve got to get that balance between public access and the protection of the individual and the institution.”

He said he thought New Zealand was the most “freewheeling” when it comes to security.

Peter Dunne says politicians need better security in their electorates. Photo / Mike Scott

Dunne said it would be difficult logistically, but he would like to see better security, primarily for MPs in their electorates, which he sees as the most dangerous.

He recalled an instance when he was an MP when a man came into his office wielding a knife.

“He wasn’t angry at me, he was angry at the world,” Dunne said.

“And there were two of us in the room thinking afterwards that was a very silly situation I should have avoided.”

Dunne said personal security guards would seem “unfair” to the public.

“I think [Brownlee is] right to raise the concern, but the practical implications for how you resolve it need to be thought for carefully.”

Speaker Gerry Brownlee wants security guards on Parliament grounds to have the right to arrest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a recent University of Otago study, 98 per cent of 54 MPs surveyed reported experiencing harassment, 40 per cent said they were threatened with physical violence, 14 per cent with sexual violence, and 19 per cent told the researchers threats were made against family members.

More than a quarter of the respondents, made up of 20 men and 34 women, said they had received death threats.

One of the more recent issues involved National MP Maureen Pugh, who was struck by a protester’s placard. Pugh was not injured, but was shaken. Several MPs’ electorate offices have also been vandalised — including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s — and security at electorate offices has been boosted.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



