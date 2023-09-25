Napier City Rovers teammates congratulate forward Deri Corfe (centre) after he scored his second goal in the win over Petone FC on September 24. Photo / Neil Reid

Former Manchester City youth player Deri Corfe had one wish when he came to New Zealand – to get the chance to test himself in New Zealand Football’s highest domestic league.

Now he is getting his chance, spearheading the Napier City Rovers attack in the 2023 National League.

The 25-year-old played a starring role for the club in helping it qualify for the National League, scoring 15 goals in this year’s Central League. His goal-scoring tally saw him finish second on the Central League’s Golden Boot leaderboard.

And he showed his talent and skill again during their opening-round triumph over Petone FC on Sunday.

“I’ve definitely been looking forward to the National League,” he said.

“One of the targets as a team was to qualify for the National League. And obviously, personally, it was something I was aiming for. I wanted to test myself against the best in New Zealand and the National League is the best from each region.”

Former Manchester City academy player Deri Corfe is out to make his mark on New Zealand Football’s National League for Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Corfe and his teammates kicked off the National League with an impressive 3-0 win over Petone FC on at Bluewater Stadium.

He made his mark in his first National League game, scoring twice – including a 79th-minute penalty – in a strong performance where he constantly created dramas for the Petone defence.

But the most stunning goal of the match was the 31st-minute opener from Jonny McNamara.

The goal came after a surging run up-field from defender Kaeden Atkins, who after getting the ball deep in his own half, took off at pace, out-pacing several opponents before sliding a pass to McNamara in Petone’s penalty area.

Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins (right), is all smiles after his side’s first goal in their 3-0 National League win over Petone FC. Photo / Neil Reid

McNamara, defying pressure from a Petone defender, coolly slotted the ball home before setting off on a celebration featuring a cartwheel and a forward roll.

Atkins – who was outstanding on defence all game - was later judged player of the day. Everyone wearing a Napier City Rovers shirt was impressive, including new 19-year-old recruit Ry McLeod in his first match for the club.

This Saturday, Napier City Rovers will face Wellington Olympic in the capital, with the Central League champions opening their National League campaign with a strong 5-2 win over Manurewa AFC.

Before being signed by Napier City Rovers, Corfe spent six years in youth teams at English Premier League club Manchester City where teammates included current England star Phil Foden.

Napier City Rovers forward Deri Corfe lines up a freekick in his side’s 3-0 National League win over Petone FC on September 24. Photo / Neil Reid

After being released by Manchester City, his footballing travels then saw him play professionally in America and Scotland.

In New Zealand his class has shone; when he hasn’t been scoring goals himself, the forward has carved his way through opposition defences to lay on scoring opportunities for his teammates.

His consistent performance has also been welcomed by teammates and fans.

Cameron Emerson (left) with teammates Christian Leopard and Kaeden Atkins (right). Photo / Neil Reid

“As a forward, you always want to help the team win games, score goals and contribute with assists,” he said.

“Looking back on the Central League, that’s definitely been something I’ve been happy with. I always try and say to myself to take it game by game, enjoy your football, and then everything else will come.

“And it means a lot that the fans have taken a liking to me. There’s no better feeling than playing and having fans who are behind you.

And Corfe is hoping football fans in Hawke’s Bay get out in their numbers to support Napier City Rovers in their three remaining home matches in the National League.

The Bill Robertson-coached team’s next home game sees them face defending champions Auckland City – who are off to December’s Fifa Club World Cup to be hosted in Saudi Arabia – on October 8.

Napier City Rovers gather after their impressive 3-0 win over Petone FC to open the side's 2023 National League. Photo / Neil Reid

The last two home games are against Manurewa on October 22 and Eastern Suburbs on November 11. Both Auckland City and Eastern Suburbs went through the recent Northern League unbeaten, with the former taking out the title.

“There’s some tasty games in there,” Corfe said of the draw.

“Having Auckland City at home is great. It’s something we’re all looking forward to, that’s a massive game for the club and hopefully, a lot of fans can come out to that.”

It hasn’t just been the opposition and football fans who have taken note of Corfe’s impressive form for Napier City Rovers so far this year.

His goal-scoring antics have been noted by fans of the former American and Scottish teams he has played for.

In July he was interviewed by the Manchester Evening News – whose football pages are normally full of Manchester City and Manchester United news – in a story headlined: “Man City graduate went from training with Phil Foden and MLS draft to become a New Zealand goalscoring machine”.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson and impressive forward Jonny McNamara after the 3-0 National League win over Petone FC on September 24. Photo / Neil Reid

An English-based football analyst has also listed him amongst overseas-based British players who could have the potential to return home and play in the four-tier English Football League.

Corfe said he was proud of getting recognition from back home for his footballing on pitches 18,446km away.

Corfe’s future is a hotly discussed topic at Napier City Rovers.

His signing for this season has been a huge success both on and off the field at the only provincial-based club to qualify for the National League.

Napier City Rovers new recruit Ry McLeod receives treatment after being on the receiving end of a crude challenge against Petone FC. Photo / Neil Reid

And snaring him again for next year is something so many people want to see.

The respect that he has within the playing group saw his teammates chant “One more year” - in relation to hopes he signs on for the 2024 season - as he walked to collect a duo of gongs at Napier City Rovers’ recent prize-giving ceremony.

Corfe said he wasn’t sure what the future held beyond this season, saying his focus was on doing all he could for his side in the National League, but stressed he was “happy” in Napier.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.