Former Labour MP Kiri Allan is writing a book. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Labour minister Kiri Allan has opened up about life after politics and says she’s signed a book deal.

In a new Facebook post, Allan revealed she’s been spending time with her daughter and setting up her new business since quitting politics in July.

“We haven’t hung out on a daily basis since she was born. It’s the best thing I’ve done in my life - hands down.”

She also revealed her plan to write a new book for Penguin Publishers.

“More on that later no doubt but can promise it’s going to be a yarn”

Allan also pushed back against accusations she is the latest ex-MP to be part of New Zealand’s alleged politician/lobbyist revolving door system.

The former East Coast MP launched a new consultancy business months after leaving her Cabinet role due to a car crash in Wellington.

It is called KLA Consulting, with the tagline “Efficient and effective: solving your problems”.

Allan said the firm will help businesses, organisations, and individuals problem-solve issues, implement their plans/strategies, review direction, build bridges between people and communities, and help people to think outside the square.

Former cabinet Minister Kiri Allan said it’s relatively common for former politicians to want a bit of a quieter life and engage on a project-by-project basis". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan affirmed she has a right to earn a living after politics.

“I don’t recall whether former politicians like Bill English, David Cunliffe, Steven Joyce, Murray McCully, etc were subjected to specific commentary when they established their own entities to run contracts through,” she said.

“It’s relatively common for former politicians to want a bit of a quieter life and engage on a project-by-project basis.”

The 39-year-old said it’s reasonable that most citizens would utilise the skill and acumen they have to earn a living.

“I am a former public lawyer. Part of that role is to advise clients on how to navigate public and administrative law (e.g. advise clients on the legislative, policy, and regulatory functions of government and provide the tools to clients to understand how government operates and decisions are made)”.

Allan recently pleaded not guilty to a charge of refusing to accompany police, which arose from alleged offending in late July.

The ex-Justice Minister also faces a charge of careless driving for the incident, in which she crashed into a parked car on Roseneath’s Evans Bay Parade.

Allan’s first court hearing has been put off twice and is now due to be held in the Wellington District Court in November.

Allan, who resigned her ministerial portfolios after the crash, also announced she would not be standing for re-election this year.