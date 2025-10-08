Advertisement
Former immigration minister Tuariki Delamere bankrupt, immigration licence revoked

RNZ
3 mins to read

Tuariki Delamere became a high-profile immigration adviser after leaving politics. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By Gill Bonnett of RNZ

A former immigration minister has been stripped of his licence to practise as an immigration consultant, after losing a court battle and being declared bankrupt.

Tuariki Delamere, who became a high-profile immigration adviser after leaving politics, told RNZ he “made a

