The home on Paritai Dr set a record sale price of $38.5 million in 2013. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A person has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the most expensive home ever sold in Auckland.

The former Hotchin mansion on Paritai Dr sold for $38.5 million in 2013, a price tag that made it the highest-priced home sold in New Zealand until earlier this year when a 15ha-plus estate in Queenstown sold for more than $40m.

But last night police were called to the house.

At 4.30am today, police received reports of a break-in at a residential property, a police spokesman said.

“Police have arrested one person,” he said

The seven-bedroom mansion was partly built by Mark Hotchin, a director of Hanover Finance, a company that lent to property developers but ultimately collapsed.

The home was then bought by a New Zealand meat exporter, who moved to the country from China.