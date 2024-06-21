Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Former Green Party MP and activist Keith Locke has died, aged 80.

He has been remembered as a leading figure in the party’s history and someone who touched many lives.

Party leaders Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick said Locke left “a legacy that his family and all who knew him can be proud of”.

Locke’s family said he died peacefully early Thursday morning after a long illness.

“He will be greatly missed by his partner Michele, his family, friends and colleagues. He kept up his interest and support for the causes he was passionate about to the last.

“He was a man of integrity, courage and kindness who lived his values in every part of his life. He touched many lives in the course of his work in politics and activism.”

Locke was an MP for the Greens from 1999 to 2011.

Keith Locke, pictured at a protest in Auckland's Aotea Square in October 2014, has died aged 80. Photo / Doug Sherring

Davidson and Swarbrick said: “[Locke was] both a dear friend and a leading figure in the history of our party and indeed in this country’s history of activism.

“Keith never wavered in his task of holding government and those in positions of authority to account during the four consecutive terms of Parliament that he was a sitting MP for the Green Party. From 1999 to 2011, he served our party with distinction and worked extremely hard to advance causes central to our kaupapa.

“Not only did Keith work to defend civil liberties at home, but he was vigilant in highlighting human rights crises in other countries, including the Philippines, East Timor, West Papua and in Latin America.

Green Party Candidate Keith Locke in 2008. Photo / NZPA, Wayne Drought

“We particularly acknowledge his strong and clear opposition to the Iraq War and his commitment to an independent and principled foreign policy for Aotearoa.”

The pair called Locke a “fearless defender of civil liberties”.

“As a colleague and friend, Keith will be keenly missed by the Greens. He has been a shining light for the rights of people and planet. Keith Locke leaves a legacy that his family and all who knew him can be proud of.

“Moe mai ra e te rangatira,” Davidson and Swarbrick said.

Locke was born and raised in Christchurch, growing up in an area of the city known as the Avon Loop. His parents were Jack and Elsie Locke, prominent political activists. His sister Marie Leadbeater was also a prominent human rights and peace activist.

Locke went to Christchurch Boys’ High School and completed a Bachelor of Science at the University of Canterbury.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







