Earlier this month, the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal opted to suspend Mulligan for 15 months, but his name remained suppressed to allow him time to appeal the decision.

Today, that interim suppression lapsed and Mulligan issued a statement to the media saying that “after some reflection” he had decided not to appeal it.

“I want to again apologise to those affected by my behaviour at two staff Christmas events in 2020, while I was under the influence of alcohol.”

“I remain embarrassed by my actions and their impact on my colleagues. That experience led me to take definitive steps to address my alcohol use and how I manage stress.”

Mulligan said that at times “we all make mistakes” and he believed he had been held to account.

“While I accept that these are just the consequences of my own failings, the experience has also been difficult for those closest to me — especially my family. I want to acknowledge that impact and again apologise to them.”

Mulligan said the disciplinary process had been a long one and he believed the best approach was to accept the outcome. He said that he remained confident he had more to offer as a lawyer.

“I believe I am now even better equipped to contribute positively to clients and the profession. I look forward to doing so soon.”

Buddle Findlay chief executive Philip Maitland has also issued a statement to the media in which he did not mention Mulligan by name, but noted that he had left the firm four years ago.

“We were deeply disappointed that a partner behaved this way and took immediate and decisive action at the time. Buddle Findlay does not condone unacceptable behaviour,” he said.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.