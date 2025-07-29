Advertisement
Former Buddle Findlay partner Patrick Mulligan named as lawyer who grabbed at colleague’s genitals

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
A tribunal suspended former Buddle Finlay lawyer Patrick Mulligan earlier this month from practising law for 15 months. Photo / Supplied

A lawyer who was suspended from practising for drunkenly grabbing at a colleague’s genitals and making lewd comments at a Christmas party can now be named as Patrick Mulligan.

Mulligan was a partner at one of the top law firms in the country, Buddle Finlay, before the two incidents

