Former Auckland Mayor Phil Goff spends $160k fixing meth lab house rented out for nine weeks

It has cost former Auckland Mayor Phil Goff $160,000 to renovate his rental property, which was used as a gang meth lab.

The lab in Goff’s Clevedon rental property was discovered in April 2024 during the hunt for a fugitive Ralph Park, who was allegedly involved in a kidnapping on Auckland’s Beach Haven.

Speaking about the topic of methamphetamine use in New Zealand on Herald NOW, Goff said: “It’s hard to know why New Zealand probably has the worst statistics for methamphetamine. It’s easy to manufacture. You’re talking about somebody whose house was used as a meth lab, when he was overseas, by a gang.

“It’s just cost me $160,000 in renovation for tenants that were there for nine weeks, just outrageous.”

The home tested for a methamphetamine level of 200 micrograms [per 100 square centimetres], he said.