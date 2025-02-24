By RNZ
- Nicholas Bright, a former building inspector, was sentenced to 11 months home detention for accepting bribes.
- Bright pleaded guilty to 21 charges of corruptly accepting bribes, following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.
- He received over $35,000 in cash and home renovations, compromising safety and compliance trust.
A former building inspector who accepted bribes, including cash payments and home renovations, has been sentenced to 11 months home detention.
Nicholas Bright pleaded guilty to 21 charges of corruptly accepting bribes as a public official when he appeared in Manukau District Court following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.
The investigation related to his employment with Auckland Council, which referred the matter to the SFO after its own internal investigation.