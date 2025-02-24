Advertisement
Former Auckland Council building inspector received $35k in cash bribes, home reno work

RNZ
2 mins to read

NZ First to campaign on foreign investment, gun crime on the rise in Auckland and King Charles tours Australia and Samoa. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

By RNZ

  • Nicholas Bright, a former building inspector, was sentenced to 11 months home detention for accepting bribes.
  • Bright pleaded guilty to 21 charges of corruptly accepting bribes, following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.
  • He received over $35,000 in cash and home renovations, compromising safety and compliance trust.

A former building inspector who accepted bribes, including cash payments and home renovations, has been sentenced to 11 months home detention.

Nicholas Bright pleaded guilty to 21 charges of corruptly accepting bribes as a public official when he appeared in Manukau District Court following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

The investigation related to his employment with Auckland Council, which referred the matter to the SFO after its own internal investigation.

As well as over $35,000 paid in cash payments, the renovation work he received included gas fitting work, installation of a heat pump, double-glazed windows, and a new carport.

Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang said tackling bribery and corruption involving public officials was a key strategic focus for the agency, particularly where health and safety could be compromised.

“When public officials engage in corruption, it weakens New Zealand’s reputation as an attractive place to invest. As this case highlights, it can also have real consequences for everyday Kiwis, undermining confidence and trust in the safety and compliance of our buildings.”

She said the case highlighted the importance of being vigilant in identifying fraud risk factors such as conflicts of interest between staff and vendors and suppliers.

