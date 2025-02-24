As well as over $35,000 paid in cash payments, the renovation work he received included gas fitting work, installation of a heat pump, double-glazed windows, and a new carport.

Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang said tackling bribery and corruption involving public officials was a key strategic focus for the agency, particularly where health and safety could be compromised.

“When public officials engage in corruption, it weakens New Zealand’s reputation as an attractive place to invest. As this case highlights, it can also have real consequences for everyday Kiwis, undermining confidence and trust in the safety and compliance of our buildings.”

She said the case highlighted the importance of being vigilant in identifying fraud risk factors such as conflicts of interest between staff and vendors and suppliers.

