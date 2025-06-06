Anna said her mum asked the local pharmacy where it went, and they told her, “Oh, it was stolen not long ago”.

She said no one can pinpoint exactly when the public defibrillator was taken.

“To the person who stole the defibrillator from the wall in Highbury, near the pharmacy and [cravehome], shame on you.

“It was placed there to help people in their most desperate moments – and you took it. Absolutely disgraceful.

“What’s to say that person who needs it is a member of your family, and you’ve taken away that chance of potentially saving a life?”

A defibrillator donated by the late former All Blacks team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew has allegedly been stolen from a North Shore community. Photo / Getty Images

Mayhew donates defibrillator after cardiac arrest

Mayhew was known for campaigning for more defibrillators since he came minutes from death after suffering a cardiac arrest at a local CrossFit gym.

“The defibrillator was what saved his life but they had to run to the nearest GP practice, which was almost closing, and they were kind of reluctant to get it out and use it publicly,” his daughter said.

It was important to her father that a defibrillator was externally available and not just during business hours.

“You truly never know when you think you’re going to need it. When my dad had his last one, he was going to the gym and feeling fine.”

Mayhew personally donated the defibrillator to the Highbury community after a man collapsed with a cardiac arrest on Mokoia Rd in 2018.

When the Herald spoke to Mayhew about his cardiac arrest, he recounted how it was fortunate that an off-duty police officer was at the gym at the time and started cardiac massage while someone got a defibrillator.

“I was successfully resuscitated and after a three-day spell in intensive care on a ventilator I woke up with no neurological problems.”

Dr Glenn Mulholland (left) with wife Rachael Mulholland, Sue and John Mayhew, and Mike Mander, from Heart Saver, mark the installation of a defibrillator in Highbury. Photo/ Emma Russell

Kaipātiki Local Board chairman John Gillon told the Herald he was disappointed to hear the life-saving device had disappeared.

“That’s terrible. There are a number of defibrillators around the community that are there to help during life-threatening situations. These are essential medical devices for the good of everyone.

“Most of them have been donated by individuals or through fundraising.

“Hopefully, this one can be located or replaced before it is needed.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Mayhew served as the All Blacks team doctor from 1988 to 2004, attending 131 tests and more than 200 matches.

He also held roles with the Blues and the New Zealand Warriors throughout his career, showcasing his versatility and commitment to sports medicine.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.