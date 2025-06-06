Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former All Blacks doctor John ‘Doc’ Mayhew’s donated defibrillator stolen from shopfront

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dr Glenn Mullholand was driving home from work on Easter Monday when he spotted a man lying on the side of street getting CPR from a stranger. The struggle to find a defibrillator on a public holiday led to the install of a 24/7 defibrillator.

A defibrillator donated by the late former All Blacks team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew has been stolen from a North Shore shopping strip.

Daughter Anna Mayhew told the Herald her mum was walking around the Highbury shopping area in Birkenhead when she noticed the defibrillator he had previously donated was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand