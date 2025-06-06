A defibrillator donated by the late former All Blacks team doctor John “Doc” Mayhew has been stolen from a North Shore shopping strip.
Daughter Anna Mayhew told the Herald her mum was walking around the Highbury shopping area in Birkenhead when she noticed the defibrillator he had previously donated wasmissing from an exterior wall on the suburb’s main street.
Anna said she was disappointed to learn this after the recent death of her father. Mayhew died of heart complications on April 9. He had previously suffered a cardiac arrest at a gym in 2016.
“It’s real timely given that he’s unfortunately just passed away recently, and also it was the thing that gave us an extra 10 years of him.”
“What’s to say that person who needs it is a member of your family, and you’ve taken away that chance of potentially saving a life?”
Mayhew donates defibrillator after cardiac arrest
Mayhew was known for campaigning for more defibrillators since he came minutes from death after suffering a cardiac arrest at a local CrossFit gym.
“The defibrillator was what saved his life but they had to run to the nearest GP practice, which was almost closing, and they were kind of reluctant to get it out and use it publicly,” his daughter said.
It was important to her father that a defibrillator was externally available and not just during business hours.
“You truly never know when you think you’re going to need it. When my dad had his last one, he was going to the gym and feeling fine.”
Mayhew personally donated the defibrillator to the Highbury community after a man collapsed with a cardiac arrest on Mokoia Rd in 2018.
When the Herald spoke to Mayhew about his cardiac arrest, he recounted how it was fortunate that an off-duty police officer was at the gym at the time and started cardiac massage while someone got a defibrillator.
“I was successfully resuscitated and after a three-day spell in intensive care on a ventilator I woke up with no neurological problems.”
Kaipātiki Local Board chairman John Gillon told the Herald he was disappointed to hear the life-saving device had disappeared.
“That’s terrible. There are a number of defibrillators around the community that are there to help during life-threatening situations. These are essential medical devices for the good of everyone.