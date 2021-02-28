Former All Black captain joins the Tauranga Hospital orderlies team

Tauranga Hospital. Photo / File

Former All Black captain and winger Stu Wilson can now add another name to the list of teams he has represented, the Tauranga Hospital Orderlies.

Many will remember Wilson from his rugby-playing heyday of the late 70s and early 80s when the charismatic winger with the jinking sidestep once held the record for the number of All Black test tries.

He's now just as proud to be wearing the orderlies uniform.

"I've had a few wee issues with my heart and had a stent put in here at Tauranga Hospital a while back," he said.

"They put me back on the road to recovery, absolutely lovely people, and it got me thinking this wouldn't be a bad place to work. I had this image that I could actually give something back and I'd just retired so I had the time."

Wilson moved to Tauranga from Auckland three years ago for love, getting married in October last year. He got a job with a contractor supplying bariatric beds and mattresses to the hospital but the job didn't quite suit him.

"I got to know some of the orderlies in that time and they said why not come over to our side," the 66 year-old said.

Former All Black Stu Wilson (left) has joined the Orderlies team overseen by Orderly Service Regional Team Leader Bruce Raynel. Photo / Supplied

"I needed a job for a couple of days a week to get me out of the house and thought this could be it."

All Black No.772 became an orderly a month ago and is currently in his 4 to 6 week training phase. He has rapidly built up a rapport with his new teammates.

"It's fun, the crew are great and it's very much a team effort in here. We all have each other on so it's a good craic as they would say in Ireland.

"I'm getting a lot out of it. The girls and guys are good people, always ready to help one another out and I like that. The whole hospital is a very friendly place to work.

"An old All Black friend of mine phoned me the other night and asked how things were going. I told him how much I was enjoying it and that I was in training. He said well you used to hate training.

"I told him this was different, you actually have to do it."

Wilson is a sociable character and clearly enjoys the interaction with staff and patients.

"I was walking in the other day and a nurse asks me if I'm Stu Wilson as she'd heard I was working here. She said: "When I told my dad you were working here he said to 'Tell him thanks for all the memories'.

"That was lovely but I did get a little bit embarrassed because I think the other nurses she was with were thinking 'Who's that old guy?'."

Stu Wilson playing for the All Blacks in 1983. Photo / Getty

Wilson said there were times when he was asked to chat with older patients on the wards because they remembered him playing footy.

"You can't do it all the time of course, I mean I'm still on the clock, but my manager Bruce and the rest of the team understand the importance of it, and if it makes someone's day to spend a couple of minutes with them then why not?"

Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Orderly Service Regional Team Leader Bruce Raynel said Wilson's arrival had added to the already diverse nature of his orderlies team.

"We are one big family, male, female, whatever age, walk of life you come from, we're all just part of the same team and Stu has fitted right in with that.

"None of us have medical backgrounds, but we're here to service the needs of the hospital and I think that's a common trait amongst orderlies, that sense of giving back and helping out," Raynel said.

Orderlies are the oil that helps run the hospital machine and a day's work could involve a host of jobs including delivering drugs and equipment around the hospital, helping patients to and from wards, doing mail, linen, milk, recycling and waste runs and much more.

"Being an orderly is a very varied and interesting job," Raynel said.

"You need to know what every department does, what equipment each department needs, and where to get it. The orderlies really have to know everything in order to carry out their jobs well. During a patient transfer, for example, we also need to know the needs of that patient during the transfer.

"We do everything from the start of life to the end. An orderly will frequently walk between 10 to 20kms a day around the hospital campus. You can certainly go home at the end of your shift knowing you've contributed to your community."

Wilson has joined a team of 50 orderlies working across Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals.

Wilson represented the All Blacks from 1976 to 1983, scoring 50 tries, and captained the national team on the 1983 Scotland/England tour before retiring in 1984.

He went on to work as a television presenter and radio host, before also dabbling in real estate and working for charitable organisations.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT