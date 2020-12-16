Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Former Agresearch CEO Tom Richardson, who was investigated for bullying, gets $300k payout

4 minutes to read

Former AgResearch CEO Dr Tom Richardson resigned last year, and staff were told he was leaving for family reasons. Photo / Supplied

Isaac Davison
By:

Social Issues Reporter, NZ Herald

A former Crown Research Institute boss who was investigated for bullying behaviour received a payout of $300,000 after his resignation.

Tom Richardson stood down as CEO of Agresearch last October after holding the role for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.