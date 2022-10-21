Voyager 2022 media awards
Formal complaint from crew banishes disgraced industry heavyweight from high-profile NZ film set

Tom Dillane
By
8 mins to read
Wayne McCormack on trial at Auckland District Court. McCormack was convicted of two cases of indecent assault against younger female staff and is now employed on a film with one. Photo / Dean Purcell

The disgraced Kiwi film heavyweight convicted of sexual offences who was revealed to be employed with his victim on celebrated Kiwi director Lee Tamahori's "swansong" film, has been removed from set after a formal complaint

