Forklift hits drum of chemicals at Christchurch freight yard

Firefighters spent more than two hours helping to clean-up after a chemical spill at a freight yard in Wigram last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the incident on McAlpine Street just after 10pm.

A drum of chemicals had been damaged by a forklift and began to leak, the spokesman said.

"I am unable to say exactly what chemical it was."

A crew from the Wigram fire station helped to contain the leak and contacted chemical experts.

They left the scene at about 12.30am.