“Brace yourself”, Michael Gerbes remembers telling himself as he saw “concrete chips flying up in the air” and realised the forklift he was driving was tipping over.
Training kicked in as the Mount Maunganui man gripped the steering wheel of the 4000kg machine “for dear life” to keep his arms from flying around. He tried to keep his legs inside “the cockpit” but his right leg had “different intentions”.
“It seemed to happen in slow-motion in a way,” he said.
“As the forklift hit the ground I heard a loud bang and a crunch, and realised my leg was pinned under it. I just started screaming help, help as loudly as I could until someone heard me.”
Gerbes said nearby residents, who responded to his screams within seconds, proved him wrong.
“There was a lot of adrenalin pumping inside my body and plenty of deep breathing to try and stay calm while they were working to free my leg. I feared I was probably going to lose it or go into shock, pass out and not wake up again.
“My next thought was I don’t want to die here, I’m way too young for that. Because every time you read about a forklift or machinery incident there is a death.”
He said the “amazing” strangers used “two decent blocks of wood” to raise the forklift about 15-20cm to help relieve the pressure on his leg, before using car jacks and a car trolley.
Emergency services arrived soon after and used specialised rescue equipment to quickly free him, with Fire and Emergency station officer Paul van Kol praising the “Good Samaritans” who were first on the scene.
An emotional Gerbes said he cannot stop thinking about those who rushed to help him without hesitation or concern for their safety.
“It’s mind-blowing what they have done for me. I’m so thankful to everyone involved. If it wasn’t for their quick response I could have lost my leg or bled out.
“Once I got into the hospital I just broke down and started crying my eyes out. I was embarrassed but it was like ‘oh man I’m here’ And I might not have been if it wasn’t for their quick actions’.”
Gerbes said despite his injuries, he was “feeling good and very lucky” to be alive.
His right knee and kneecap were “good” but he had a broken bone in his foot and a 3–4cm deep puncture wound on the left side of his right knee, which kept seeping blood and he had surgery on.
Two weeks earlier their then-16-year-old son Mikaere (Mickey) was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which spread to his liver. Mikaere underwent several courses of chemotherapy to kill the cancer, Gerbes said.
Unfortunately, six months later they were told Mickey’s cancer had come back “harder and faster”. Now aged 18, Mickey had three more chemotherapy treatments and underwent a stem cell transplant at Waikato Hospital in June and July this year.
Gerbes said it had been a “challenging” two years, but said his big “tight-knit” family supported each other, especially during the tough times.
Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, the head of the Western Bay road policing team said the exact cause of the accident was still being investigated.
