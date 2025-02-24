“It was one of the only unsealed highways in New Zealand and it’s a bit iconic, and it’s only 11 kilometres, if it was 50 or 60 I would’ve said fire ahead.
“But I’ve changed my mind and the boys have done a real good job and it’s lovely and smooth and all the tourists love it now.
“Some of them are scared of metal roads. They shouldn’t be, but they are.”
His one reservation now was that motorists would drive too fast.
“As long as people slow down and take their time. You know that’s probably my biggest worry people go faster and faster and they’ll end up over the side.
“Because it was gravel and people were scared of it, they did tend to come through at 30 or 40km/h.”
Tom Gallagher had driven through the gorge in his 1958 Corvette on his way to the Americarana festival in New Plymouth.
He was travelling with a group of five classic cars which were only there because the road was now sealed.
“We’ve been waiting for it for years, but we don’t take our cars off the seal. So, we’ve been waiting for it to be sealed and we knew it was going to be done about this time, so we said right this is when we are going to do it.
“So we’ve been waiting and waiting and it is just fantastic. The views coming through from down there when the mist cleared and the sun came out were just wonderful.”
“So, if you put a grader and a digger in you can hardly get past one another. So, it has been challenging, slow work.”
He said there were steep drop-offs on the Tangarakau River side of the road and motorists would still need to take care.
“It’s still windy and even though it’s a 100km/h speed environment, I would still recommend you drive slowly because it is still quite narrow.
“Some of the sections, even though it is sealed, are only five metres wide when ideally on a state highway you would have about seven metres.”
Back in Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said sealing the Tāngarākau Gorge was the culmination of 60 years’ lobbying.
“It’s an important road State Highway 43 it links Stratford and the Taranaki region to Taumarunui and that’s quite a popular tourist route now, but it will become much more so now the road has been sealed.
The business case for sealing the gorge forecast a boost to tourism across Taranaki of between $35 million and $45m which would create up to 60 jobs.
Volzke did not expect an immediate change.
“I don’t see it like someone turning on a tap and it will be wonderful overnight, but over time that will increase significantly.
“It’s actually part of a bigger picture this is now a direct link to the centre of the island, so if you’re doing the Tongariro Crossing you’ve got a direct link across to Taranaki and then to do our crossing. So we see lots of potential in that.”
An average of 170 vehicles a day used the Forgotten World Highway now and with the gorge sealed it was estimated traffic would increase 15%, bringing vehicle numbers close to 13,000 a year.
