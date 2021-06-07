Foodstuffs proposes moving Havelock North New World as part of major CBD shake-up

A proposal has arisen to relocate Havelock North New World to a new location in Havelock North. Photo / NZME

Foodstuffs is proposing a shift of its central Havelock North New World to a new site in the village, as part of a major CBD shake-up.

An agenda for Monday's Hastings District Council Long Term Plan submissions meeting shows the council is considering purchasing part of the current New World Havelock North car park.

The agenda states that "this opportunity has arisen with the proposed relocation of the New World Supermarket to a new location in Havelock North".

The new supermarket would be some time away yet - the agenda states that Foodstuffs NZ have confirmed to council that it would "not be in a position to dispose of the Havelock North New World site for at least a year".

The report does not state where the New World would be moved to.

The most likely location would be the old Nimons bus site and recycling station on Martin Pl, opposite BP, which Foodstuffs reportedly owned back in 2014.

The recycling centre was closed by Hastings District Council last year because the lease the Hastings District Council held for the land was terminated.

The proposal to purchase part of the current New World supermarket site for parking was included in the council's 2021 – 2031 Long Term Plan under the section "parking pinch-point".

The Long Term Plan consultation document states that purchase of land is dependent on the supermarket obtaining resource consent approval to relocate to another site within the Havelock North commercial area.

"Should consent not be obtained then the proposed purchase of this site will not proceed and alternative sites would be investigated."

The council is proposing to purchase this by increasing the Havelock North parking targeted rate.

The council is hearing submissions on the Long Term Plan today and tomorrow.

A new supermarket would be a long-awaited development in Havelock North.

Countdown owner, Progressive Enterprises, pulled out of its plan to open a Countdown on Cooper St in Havelock North in 2012, after zoning rules deemed it an Employment Precinct which did not allow for food businesses.

It has since purchased land on Havelock Rd, just out of Hastings, currently leased by childcare providers Lulu and Max.

Foodstuffs has been contacted for comment.