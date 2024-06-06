Wonky Box is on a mission to let people know oddly shaped fruit is still edible.

Food waste subscription service Wonky Box is on the lookout for New Zealand’s wonkiest fruit, in the name of art and charity.

Today, Wonky Box announced the launch of its fruit-only box, only three months after expanding nationwide.

To celebrate, it’s calling on the Kiwi public to submit images of the most unusually shaped fruit they can find — whether through their Wonky Boxes, fruit bowls or gardens.

Wonky Box co-founder Angus Simms said the competition aimed to raise awareness about food waste and encourage people to appreciate all types of produce, no matter what it looked like.

“Working closely with local growers, we know that wonky-looking fruit is just as nutritious and delicious as its perfect-looking counterparts.”

Adding a creative touch to the appeal, Kiwi artist and photographer Adam Popovic will make a unique, one-off photographic print inspired by the winning fruit.

This will then be auctioned on Trade Me, along with a fruit-inspired bundle of goodies from New Zealand brands.

All proceeds will be donated to KiwiHarvest, Wonky Box’s charity partner and New Zealand’s largest food rescue organisation.

Popovic said he was more than happy to donate his skills to this project.

“It’s heart-warming to know the proceeds will directly support KiwiHarvest’s important work.”

Addressing food waste and food insecurity

The 2023 Kantar NZ Food Waste Survey revealed the average New Zealand household wastes about $1510 of food annually, amounting to a staggering $3.2 billion nationally.

Food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest is crucial in mitigating this issue by rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to Kiwis in need.

Wonky Box has successfully diverted 2 million kg of produce from going to waste while providing relief to local growers and quality produce to households.

Co-founder Katie Jackson said KiwiHarvest had been “close to our hearts” since Wonky Box started in 2020.

“When we first expanded into Auckland, they welcomed us into their warehouse to pack our first boxes,” she said.

“If ever we end up with excess produce after packing Wonky Boxes, they redistribute it to charities and soup kitchens around the region.”

Kiwiharvest chief executive Angela Calver was grateful to hear the wonky fruit auction proceeds would go to the charity.

“It will help us deliver food to some of our most vulnerable communities.”



