Food parcels and vaccines to cope with Covid-19

Puhihuia Wade says demand is running at three-times normal. Photo / Michel Craig

The Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Favona is receiving huge demand for food parcels under Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, with three times as many requests as normal.

"Demand here at Ngā Whare Waatea has tripled our normal average demand prior to lockdown," says Puhihuia Wade, essential services manager at the Manuka Urban Māori Authority.

Food parcels ready for collection at Nga Whare Waatea Marae foodbank. Photo / Michael Craig

The team meet every morning at 9am for a briefing on orders for the day.

"We're averaging about 140 parcels a day," says Wade.

"But even then, we're meeting probably only half the demand that's coming through our call centre."

Wade said the marae is grateful to the Auckland City Mission for its support and would like to thank everyone who supports the Mission.

Isaac Tuitea and Dean Kaire directing people to teh collection point. Photo / Michael Craig

Hurimoana Dennis, chairman of Te Puea Memorial Marae, says that they have just developed a new practice for the newly established Māori food network.

"It's a groundbreaking kaupapa for us," he says,

"Part of that will be by way of food vouchers so they [local whanau] can get what they need rather than what they get [and] part of it is around bulk purchasing from Pak'nSave of essential goods - nappies, formula, sanitising packs. And collectively, that is the bones of our Māori food network."

Dennis is also encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"What we're saying is don't run, just come. Get vaccinated. Lockdown isn't the way we need to go in the future, vaccinations are the way to keep us safe. Don't run, just come, whānau."