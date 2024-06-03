Whanganui is set to celebrate 100 years since being granted city status. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui this year celebrates a century since becoming a city, with a 10-day festival to commemorate the milestone.

Whanganui was granted city status in 1924, the first new New Zealand city in 50 years. Mayor Andrew Tripe said this paved the way for other regional centres to follow.

“While our population is a few thousand people away from the 2024 benchmark [of 50,000] to be designated a city, Whanganui still retains many of the characteristics of a small city with its extraordinary architecture, rich arts scene, and strong sporting and natural heritage.”

He said the city’s uniqueness was reflected in the awa and heritage buildings.

“Our War Memorial Centre, for example, where the ‘Our Stories’ exhibition [a collection of stories from Whanganui’s past and present] will be held, is listed in the top 1000 modernist buildings in the world. Looking up and around when strolling down the Avenue, we are surrounded by beautiful heritage buildings.”

The Whanganui District Council, in conjunction with the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, is organising a festival of community-led events from Saturday, October 19, to Monday, October 28.

One of the events is a heritage festival parade which Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said promised to be “a fantastic display of community spirit, creativity and heritage”.

“We’re thrilled to invite individuals and groups from all walks of life to join us in celebrating the rich heritage of Whanganui,” Craig said.

“The parade and festival provide a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, share stories and create lasting memories.”

Expressions of interest were now open for people who wished to enter the heritage parade, she said. To register, email whanganuiheritagefestival@whanganui.govt.nz by Monday, July 1.

“Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a celebration that honours Whanganui’s past and present and looks forward to our future. Join us in making the heritage festival parade an unforgettable experience for all.”

Registrations are also open to people interested in organising an event for the festival programme. Registrations close on Monday, June 17.