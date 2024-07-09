This rise reflects the growing number of working families and elderly individuals struggling to make ends meet.

It’s heartening to see how these innovative supermarkets, where people can choose their groceries, provide not just food but also dignity and relief during tough times.

The Whakatāne social supermarket is a shining example of community collaboration, made possible by the partnership between Waiariki Whānau Mentoring Trust and Foodstuffs North Island.

Using a points system, it offers food and grocery products at low or no cost in a familiar supermarket setting.

Meat the Need is proud to contribute to this initiative by supplying healthy meat and milk, thanks to the generous donations from New Zealand’s farmers.

Beyond providing nutritious food, social supermarkets and food banks offer essential wraparound services like financial budgeting and housing support.

These services help families navigate their challenges more effectively, ensuring they have access to comprehensive support.

Zellara Holden is the general manager of farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

It’s crucial to remember that finding oneself in need can happen to any one of us.

This is not about people not trying or working hard enough; it’s about the realities of hitting hard times, facing rising costs or encountering unexpected situations.

No one wants to be in this situation but, when they are, support that preserves their dignity is a vital part of overcoming these challenges.

The relief and empowerment provided by these supermarkets can make all the difference.

Imagine the relief of a family, struggling to keep a roof over their heads, finding solace and support in one of these supermarkets.

They might only need to use it a few times but the impact is profound, ensuring they are well-fed and can focus on other critical needs.

We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive and encourage others to join us.

Whether you’re a farmer donating milk and meat or someone contributing cash, every bit helps.

Together, we can continue to make a real difference.

Learn more about our work and how you can help at meattheneed.org.

Thank you for your support.

Every contribution, no matter how small, truly makes a difference.



