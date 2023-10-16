Zellara Holden is the new general manager of farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

Zellara Holden is the new general manager of farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

Zellara Holden has been appointed as the new general manager of the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

Holden started yesterday, taking over from co-founder Wayne Langford, who announced his resignation in July and stepped down last week.

Langford, who is the president of Federated Farmers, will stay on as a board member.

Meat The Need helps feed Kiwis in need by providing the means for farmers to donate livestock and milk through its processors, which is then donated to over 110 food banks across the country.

Meat the Need chair Julia Jones expressed her enthusiasm for Holden’s appointment as the charity’s first full-time general manager.

Jones said this represented a significant move forward and that Holden’s “wealth of knowledge and skills” were well aligned with Meat the Need.

Holden worked with Dairy Women’s Network for over 12 years and more recently, GAVINS Limited, which Jones said would serve her well in her new role.

“She brings strong financial acumen, years of developing strong lasting relationships in our sector, and a deep understanding of how to support and empower volunteers.

“We are pleased to announce her appointment and know that she will be a great fit with the wider team and stakeholders.”

Holden said she was both honoured and excited to take on the role.

She saw it as an opportunity to reconnect with key stakeholders and most importantly, play a part in giving back to the community and people in need across the country.

“When I saw the opportunity come up, I wanted to be part of this amazing charity that’s doing great things for our communities,” she said.

“Meat the Need’s vision that ‘no one should go hungry, or unnourished’ in New Zealand really spoke to me.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team and, together, supporting the charity to move into a new phase.”

As part of her role, Holden said she hoped to raise greater awareness of food insecurities in Aotearoa.

“There is an opportunity for the New Zealand public to fully understand the extensive needs of many families across the country.

“We want to ensure that all New Zealanders have access to locally sourced, high-quality and nutritious protein to secure a prosperous future for generations to come.”