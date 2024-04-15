The Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the sector.

Four women are in the running to be the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year for 2024.

Organisers say the award recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the dairy sector with passion, drive, innovation and leadership. The recipient will receive a scholarship to be part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

This year’s finalists are Myfanwy Alexander, Amber Carpenter, Katrina Roberts and Michelle Ruddell.

Read on to find out more about each woman and why they’ve been nominated.

Myfanwy Alexander

Myfanwy Alexander is a finalist for the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

Eighteen years ago, Myfanwy Alexander, originally from Wales, came to New Zealand to intern on a dairy farm during her time at university.

She fell in love with the country and has been contract-milking in the Waitaki Valley on a 280ha, 920-cow farm for the past decade.

Alexander is well-known in the North Otago community and dairy sector.

She is the regional leader of the Dairy Women’s Network in North Otago, president of North Otago Federated Farmers and sits on the South Island Dairy Event governance group.

Alexander is described as “the embodiment of a positive role model” and a hard-working, dedicated, caring and empathic leader who strives to see others succeed.

Amber Carpenter

Paparimu sharemilker Amber Carpenter is a finalist for the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

Amber Carpenter may have grown up as a “city girl” in Bucklands Beach, Auckland, but she is right at home in gumboots on the farm.

Carpenter sharemilks 450 cows on a Paparimu dairy farm, with a separated beef block.

She is the chairwoman of DairyNZ’s Dairy Environment Leaders and an ambassador for FarmStrong.

Carpenter has held leadership roles within the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, completed the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme, is completing a diploma in agribusiness and is in the Agri Women’s Development Trust Escalator programme.

She demonstrates strong leadership skills and is described as relatable, inspirational and a positive role model who can connect on both a personal and group level to inspire trust.

Katrina Roberts

Herd health veterinarian and farm consultant Katrina Roberts is a finalist for the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

A herd health veterinarian and farm consultant, Katrina Roberts has a passion for dairy animal health and people.

She is actively involved in the dairy sector at grassroots and higher industry levels and has been instrumental in helping Waikato farmers to improve their farms, businesses and achieve their goals.

Roberts is described as an excellent role model who is curious, open to self-improvement and giving of her time.

She is a mentor of young vets and active with DairyNZ as an InCalf trainer and member of several steering groups.

For the past 20 years, Roberts has volunteered with Cambridge Riding for the Disabled and is an active member of the Walton School Board of Trustees and the Matamata Pony Club, as well as coaching netball.

Michelle Ruddell

Northland Support Trust chairwoman Michelle Ruddell is a finalist for the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award. Photo / Hagen Hopkins.

Michelle Ruddell (Ngati Tūwharetoa) runs a large-scale dairy farm near Whangārei and chairs the Northland Rural Support Trust.

She has a strong history of working in leadership roles in regional and national organisations.

Ruddell was instrumental in the Northland dairy sector’s recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle, providing hands-on support for those affected, fronting media interviews and facilitating responses between various agencies.

She is described as an articulate, inclusive, and confident leader who easily builds relationships and is driven to support the people in her business, community and sector.