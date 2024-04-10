Fonterra 2024 Dairy Woman of the Year finalists, Myfanwy Alexander (left), Amber Carpenter, Katrina Roberts, and Michelle Ruddell.

The finalists for the Fonterra 2024 Dairy Woman of the Year award have been released.

They are Myfanwy Alexander, Amber Carpenter, Katrina Roberts, and Michelle Ruddell.

The award recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the dairy sector with passion, drive, innovation and leadership. The recipient will receive a scholarship to be part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

The scholarship covers the programme fee, travel and accommodation, and mentoring. It also includes access to the Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra’s platforms to share research.

Dairy Women’s Network trustee Donna Smit said this year’s awards received many high-calibre entries.

All were members of the network.

“It is nice to see a good spread of capable grassroots farmers, inspiring leaders, and rural professionals who have contributed so much to the industry being nominated,” Smit said.

Many of the entrants had community, environmental, professional, and commercial expertise, Smit said.

“Based on this wide variety of skills, the dairy industry is in good heart for the future.”

The award’s judges include representatives from the Dairy Women’s Network, Fonterra, Rural Leaders, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, and a previous Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipient.

Organisers said finalists would be assessed on a range of factors, including commitment, drive, and passion for the dairy sector.

Finalists will also need to be a positive role model for women in dairying and a strong performer, recognised by peers as potential leaders.

The network said the finalists should also demonstrate leadership within their community, as well as a wider circle of influence than their local community.

This meant they would need to hold (or have previously held) leadership positions in regional or national dairy organisations.

The Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award will be announced in New Plymouth on Thursday, May 2, at the Dairy Women’s Network 2024 Conference, “Enhance, Elevate, Evolve”.