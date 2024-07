Fog caused headaches for some air travellers this morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

Four flights have been cancelled and 11 delayed due to fog restrictions at Auckland Airport this morning, airport authorities say.

All affected services are domestic regional flights.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown aren’t affected. International flights are also not affected, Auckland Airport said in a statement to media.

The fog restrictions were lifted just before 8am but passengers were still warned of disruption.